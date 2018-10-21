The best Twitter reactions to Bills vs. Colts game

The Indianapolis Colts led 24-0 against the Buffalo Bills by halftime Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium while Bills fans tweeted about mowing the lawn, changing the channel or players who should "pull a Vontae Davis." Here's how Twitter reacted to the game:

My son said Daddy, why do you like the #GoBills? They really stink. *Hangs head in shame* I know son, I know. That is all I could get out. pic.twitter.com/YabMIBtHoK — Doug Zimmerman (@dzimmerific1) October 21, 2018

On the plus side, Anderson hasn’t thrown a pick #BUFvsIND — Merry Caractacus 🌵 (@Caractacusparke) October 21, 2018

I don't know what is killing me faster? Trusting the process or ridiculous penalties. #Bills #BUFvsIND #GoBills — Lisa Sears (@SymplySimmy) October 21, 2018

Is it me or do games at Lucas Oil Stadium, seem like its way to quiet & boring? Maybe the sound doesn't chime through on the tv & its louder in person. #bills #GoBills — Kenny (@Kennyo415) October 21, 2018

I was running errands all morning, and I rushed home only to wish there were more errands to run.#GoBills — ℤ𝕒𝕔𝕙 𝔸𝕟𝕕𝕖𝕣𝕤𝕠𝕟 (@BATMANDERSON) October 21, 2018

This game is so bad, all the announcers are taking about is snow #GoBills #BUFvsIND — Amy Balling (@bamesbmw) October 21, 2018

It’s too bad Peterman isn’t playing for both teams this week. At least the game would be more interesting. #BUFvsIND #GoBills #OrNot — Tara O'Connor (@tarakate829) October 21, 2018