The best Twitter reactions to Bills vs. Colts game
The Indianapolis Colts led 24-0 against the Buffalo Bills by halftime Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium while Bills fans tweeted about mowing the lawn, changing the channel or players who should "pull a Vontae Davis." Here's how Twitter reacted to the game:
My son said Daddy, why do you like the #GoBills? They really stink. *Hangs head in shame* I know son, I know. That is all I could get out. pic.twitter.com/YabMIBtHoK
— Doug Zimmerman (@dzimmerific1) October 21, 2018
On the plus side, Anderson hasn’t thrown a pick #BUFvsIND
— Merry Caractacus 🌵 (@Caractacusparke) October 21, 2018
I don't know what is killing me faster? Trusting the process or ridiculous penalties. #Bills #BUFvsIND #GoBills
— Lisa Sears (@SymplySimmy) October 21, 2018
Not even at halftime, and I'm already like:#BillsMafia #Bills #buffalobills #GoBills #BufvsInd pic.twitter.com/dFv0n5dZHH
— Michael Tracy (@DistractedMan) October 21, 2018
Is it me or do games at Lucas Oil Stadium, seem like its way to quiet & boring? Maybe the sound doesn't chime through on the tv & its louder in person. #bills #GoBills
— Kenny (@Kennyo415) October 21, 2018
I was running errands all morning, and I rushed home only to wish there were more errands to run.#GoBills
— ℤ𝕒𝕔𝕙 𝔸𝕟𝕕𝕖𝕣𝕤𝕠𝕟 (@BATMANDERSON) October 21, 2018
This game is so bad, all the announcers are taking about is snow #GoBills #BUFvsIND
— Amy Balling (@bamesbmw) October 21, 2018
It’s too bad Peterman isn’t playing for both teams this week. At least the game would be more interesting. #BUFvsIND #GoBills #OrNot
— Tara O'Connor (@tarakate829) October 21, 2018
Welp. Time to cut the grass #BillsMafia
— Darrin Peterson (@DarrinPeterson) October 21, 2018
Me right now: #Gobills pic.twitter.com/UTgXuUlw6V
— Matt Henry (@MattHenry92) October 21, 2018
#bills PLEASE. maybe u should all pull a #VontaeDavis at half? pic.twitter.com/RxDFSm88eR
— CorellaTippetti (@CTippetti) October 21, 2018
Share this article