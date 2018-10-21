Share this article

print logo
“Derek did his job probably the best that he could,' Zay Jones said of Anderson. (James P. McCoy/News file photo)

The best Twitter reactions to Bills vs. Colts game

| Published

The Indianapolis Colts led 24-0 against the Buffalo Bills by halftime Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium while Bills fans tweeted about mowing the lawn, changing the channel or players who should "pull a Vontae Davis." Here's how Twitter reacted to the game:

Qina Liu – Qina Liu is the digital engagement editor at The Buffalo News. Contact her at qliu@buffnews.com.
There are no comments - be the first to comment