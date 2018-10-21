TAYLOR, Nancy A. (Funda)

October 18, 2018 at the age of 60. Devoted mother of Charles J. "CJ" Taylor; beloved daughter of the late Patricia A. and John T. Funda; dearest sister of Joyce (Merv Yadon) Funda, Debra (Joel) Sanders, Mary K. (Timothy) Welch, John T. (Barbara Woods) Funda, II, Suzanne Harmer, late Michael Funda, and Patricia (Brian) Medvetz; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and dear family friend Eric Kazmierczak. Nancy worked in the banking industry for over 27 years, was a longtime volunteer at the Niagara County EquiStar Therapeutic Riding Program, and the SPCA on Ensminger Road, Tonawanda. The family will be present Monday from 4 to 8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (near Parker Blvd.) where prayers will be offered on Tuesday at 8:45 AM, and followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 AM from St. Christopher Church, 2660 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda, NY. If so desired, donations in Nancy's name may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com.