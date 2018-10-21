SUNY chancellor to visit ECC North Campus

SUNY Chancellor Kristina M. Johnson will visit the Erie Community College North Campus on Tuesday, her first visit to the campus since joining SUNY last year.

ECC President Dan Hocoy will accompany her on a tour of the campus. The two will stop at the new Center for STEM Studies, the Spring Student Center and the Center for Nanotechnology Studies. Faculty and staff will be on hand at each location.

The visit is designed to let Johnson see some of ECC's accomplishments as well as the needs facing the school and its students.