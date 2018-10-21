Share this article

print logo
A lounge area in the new STEM Building at Erie Community College's North Campus on Friday, Jan. 26, 2018. (Derek Gee/Buffalo News)

SUNY chancellor to visit ECC North Campus

| Published | Updated

SUNY Chancellor Kristina M. Johnson will visit the Erie Community College North Campus on Tuesday, her first visit to the campus since joining SUNY last year.

ECC President Dan Hocoy will accompany her on a tour of the campus. The two will stop at the new Center for STEM Studies, the Spring Student Center and the Center for Nanotechnology Studies. Faculty and staff will be on hand at each location.

The visit is designed to let Johnson see some of ECC's accomplishments as well as the needs facing the school and its students.

Mary B. Pasciak – Mary Pasciak, a member of The Buffalo News' watchdog team, has been using Freedom of Information Law requests and data analysis to uncover stories for her hometown newspaper for more than 20 years.
There are no comments - be the first to comment