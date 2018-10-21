STRAUSS, Sylvia (Pearson)

October 20, 2018. Beloved wife of the late David Strauss, loving mother of Leslie (Michael) Murphy, and Marc Strauss; sister of Esther Okun; cherished grandmother of Adam, Melissa, and Nicole; also survived by 3 great-grandchildren. Services will be private. Memorials may be made to St. Judes or Hospice Foundation of WNY. Share your condolences: www.mesnekoff.com. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME