SORON, Louise M. (Buboltz)

SORON - Louise M. (nee Buboltz) Of Orchard Park, entered into rest October 19, 2018, beloved wife of the late Casimir Soron; devoted mother of Melissa L. (Gerald W.) Soron-Locking, Lisa Soron and the late David Soron; cherished grandmother of Logan, Summer Locking and Ari and Aleta Donat-Soron; loving daughter of the late Frank and Louise Buboltz; fond sister-in-law of John (Florence ) Soron; also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com