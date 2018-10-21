SMITH, Irmgard, C. "Irmy"

Age 87, died October 16, 2018, in Lincoln. Irmy was born September 11, 1931, to August and Elsie (Stoelting) Lindenfels in Kenmore, NY. Survived by children, David (Julia) Smith, Randy Smith, Sandie Smith and Kris (Karl) Mussman; she was a grandmother and great-grandmother to Jennifer (Ricky) Cordero and their children Leah and Xavier, Christopher Smith, Michelle Smith, Jamie (Eric) Dahlgren and their child Taylor, Katie Franzen, and Ryan (Scott) Brunken and their child Emily; sisters, Lee (Fran) Ptaskiewicz and Elsie (Richard) Pelly along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Martin T. Smith Jr. and grandson, Jeffrey Franzen. In lieu of flowers, memorial suggested to The Monarch (https://www.themonarchbyeastmont.org/all-styles/). A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. on October 22, 2018, at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S. 14th Street, Lincoln, Nebraska. Condolences: lincolnfh.com