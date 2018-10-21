SEILER, Linda M. (Kleinfelder)

SEILER - Linda M. (nee Kleinfelder)

October 18, 2018, of Hamburg, NY. Beloved wife of Ronald R. Sr.; dearest mother of Karen (Michael) Peter and Ronald R. Jr. (Natalia) Seiler; grandmother of John Michael "Jack" Peter; sister of Joyce (late Thomas) Radice, H. Charles (Marge) Lee, Keith (Trish) Kleinfelder, Kathy (Richard) Hudack; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family present Monday, 2-4 and 7-9PM, at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, where prayers will be said Tuesday at 9:15AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church at 10:00AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to St. Luke's Mission of Mercy or Father Baker Infant Home appreciated. Condolences at www.hoyfuneralhome.com