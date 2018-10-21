A guide to nursing homes in Erie and Niagara counties

See how the overall rating of 47 nursing homes in Erie and Niagara counties have changed since 2009, selecting homes in the drop down menu. The ratings are by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which uses a five-star system, with five stars for the best and one star for the worst.

Here's how 47 nursing homes in Erie and Niagara counties were rated under five criteria in September 2018 by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services: