Section VI football schedule set for Week 9
SECTION VI PLAYOFFS
Friday
Class AA
- Orchard Park (4) vs. Bennett (1) at All High Stadium, 7
- Williamsville North (3) at Lancaster (2), 7:30
Class A
- Starpoint (5) at West Seneca West (1), 7
- West Seneca East (3) at Grand Island (2), 7
Class B
- Cheektowaga (4) at Albion (1), 7
- Pioneer (3) at Fredonia/Brocton (2), 7
Class C
- Wilson (2N) at Southwestern (1S), 7 p.m.
- Randolph/Frews (2S) at Cleveland Hill (1S), Saturday, 2 p.m.
Class D
Friday
- Salamanca (3) at Maple Grove (2) , 7 p.m.
Saturday
- Catt/Little Valley (4) vs. CSP (1) at Sherman, 1:30 pm
CHUCK FUNKE MEMORIAL CLASSIC BOWL GAMES
Thursday
Class AA
- Hutch Tech (6) at Clarence (5), 6
Class A
- Niagara-Wheatfield (10) at Williamsville East (9), 7
Class B
- Medina/Lyn/BK (11) at Newfane (9), Saturday, 2
Class C
- Portville (6S) vs. Franklinville/Ell (5S) at Catt/LV, 6
Matchup games
Wednesday
- Iroquois at JFK, 4 p.m.
- Springville at East Aurora, 7 p.m.
Thursday
- Alden at Depew, 6 p.m.
- Jamestown at Williamsville South, 6:30 p.m.
Story topics: football playoffs/ Section VI football
Share this article