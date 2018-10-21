Share this article

Section VI football schedule set for Week 9

SECTION VI PLAYOFFS

Friday

Class AA

  • Orchard Park (4) vs. Bennett (1) at All High Stadium, 7
  • Williamsville North (3) at Lancaster (2), 7:30

Class A

  • Starpoint (5) at West Seneca West (1), 7
  • West Seneca East (3) at Grand Island (2), 7

Class B

  • Cheektowaga (4) at Albion (1), 7
  • Pioneer (3) at Fredonia/Brocton (2), 7

Class C

  • Wilson (2N) at Southwestern (1S), 7 p.m.
  • Randolph/Frews (2S) at Cleveland Hill (1S), Saturday, 2 p.m.

Class D

Friday

  • Salamanca (3) at Maple Grove (2) , 7 p.m.

Saturday

  • Catt/Little Valley (4) vs. CSP (1) at Sherman, 1:30 pm

CHUCK FUNKE MEMORIAL CLASSIC BOWL GAMES

Thursday

Class AA

  • Hutch Tech (6) at Clarence (5), 6

Class A

  • Niagara-Wheatfield (10) at  Williamsville East (9), 7

Class B

  • Medina/Lyn/BK (11) at Newfane (9), Saturday, 2

Class C

  • Portville (6S) vs. Franklinville/Ell (5S) at Catt/LV, 6

Matchup games

Wednesday

  • Iroquois at JFK, 4 p.m.
  • Springville at East Aurora, 7 p.m.

Thursday

  • Alden at Depew, 6 p.m.
  • Jamestown at Williamsville South, 6:30 p.m.

