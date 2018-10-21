SCHULTZ, Stella K. (Kedzior)

October 18, 2018, of Sloan, NY, beloved wife of the late Edward J. Schultz and late Michael Maciag; dearest mother of Jean (late Francis J.) Barrett and Clare (Jerome) Mingle; loving grandmother of Timothy (Judy) Barrett, late Thomas (Barbara) Barrett, Kim Marie (Mark) Pirson and Tamara (John) Mahon; great-grandmother of Brandon and Kelsey Barrett and Easton Pirson; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral Services commencing at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2047 Broadway, Village of Sloan, on Saturday, October 27th, at 9:30 AM and in St. Andrew's R.C. Church at 10 AM. Interment in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends Friday from 2-8 PM. Stella was a member of the Sloan Senior Citizens Center. Send condolences at SmolarekCares.com