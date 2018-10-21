SCHNEIDER, Carol A. (Fox)

Of the Town of Amherst, formerly of North Tonawanda, October 18, 2018. Carol was a graduate of North Tonawanda High School. She had worked as a book keeper and office manager. Carol worked many years at Cook Moving and retired from Photown Studio. Her passion was gardening. She belonged to the Amherst Senior Center where she participated in line dancing classes, played bridge and enjoyed exercise classes. She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends. She was the daughter of the late Elmer and Alice (nee Joseph) Fox. She was the wife of the late Alan Schneider; beloved mother of Susan (Tom Maple) Morrett; loving grandmother of Tucker and Sam Morrett, all of Cohoes, NY; she is also survived by her devoted partner Jerry Anderson; stepmother of Norman (Mary) Schneider and Paul Schneider; sister of Gladys (late Sal) Oddo of Hinsdale NY, Audrey (late Clifford) Gauda of Newfane NY and the late Richard Fox and the late Ronald Fox; sister-in-law of June Fox of Tampa, FL and Patricia Fox of North Tonawanda; aunt of many nieces and nephews who adored her. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Saturday, October 27th, at 2 PM from Pendleton Center United Methodist Church, 6864 Campbell Blvd., in the Town of Pendleton. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your local hospice center. Guest register available at frettholdfuneralhome.com