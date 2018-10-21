SCALISI, Barbara A. (Jarosz)

SCALISI - Barbara A. (nee Jarosz) Of Kenmore, entered into rest October 19, 2018. Devoted mother of Jenifer (James) Barr, Christopher (Jennifer) Scalisi, and Jonathan (Michelle) Scalisi; cherished grandmother of Tatyjana, Julia, John, Jack, Antonio, Gabriella, Dominic, and Brielle; loving daughter of the late John and Mary Jarosz; dear sister of Susan (William) Osborn, Christine (Roy) Johnson, and James (Eileen) Jarosz; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. John the Baptist Church, 1085 Englewood Ave., Kenmore, on Wednesday, October 24th at 7 PM. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Barbara's memory may be made to St. John the Baptist Church, Kenmore. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel).Condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com