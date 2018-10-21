REIF, Pearl L. (Proefrock)

Age 98, of North Tonawanda, October 19, 2018 in St. Ann's Home, Rochester. She was the wife of the late William W. Reif who died in 2000; beloved mother of Thomas (Mary Ann) Reif of Florida, and Gary (Bobbie) Reif of Rochester; grandmother of Michele (Graham) Gregory of CA, and David (Carie Anne) Reif of Tonawanda; great-grandmother of Rydelle, Kyser, Madison, Maykla, and Lexie; sister of Beatrice Pignatora. Friends may call at the Fretthold Funeral Home Inc., 1241 Oliver St. at Ward Rd. in North Tonawanda on Wednesday, from 9:30 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday beginning at 11 A.M. The Rev. Kenneth Craig will officiate, interment will be in St. Matthew Lutheran Cemetery. If so desired memorials may be made to St. Ann's Home, 1500 Portland Ave, Rochester, NY 14621. Guest register available at frettholdfuneralhome.com.