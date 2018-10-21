REID, Laurel Hope Elizabeth

REID - Laurel Hope Elizabeth October 20, 2018 - Beloved daughter of John Reid and Mauri Coover; cherished niece of Christopher (Lois Adams) Coover, Regan (Paul Blaszak) Coover, Patty (Lee) Paine, Sue (Pat) Hogan, and John Chichester; dear cousin of Tim Coover, Chloe Coover, Nigel Chichester and Greyson Paine. The family will receive friends at the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 911 Englewood Ave. on Wednesday, October 24th from 1 to 3 PM and 5 to 7 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, October 25th at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Laurel's memory to a charity of your choice. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com