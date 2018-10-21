Ray-Ray McCloud out, Cam Phillips in for Bills against Colts

INDIANAPOLIS – Cam Phillips will make his debut for the Buffalo Bills on Sunday against the Colts.

The rookie receiver from Virginia Tech is active with fellow rookie Ray-Ray McCloud out for a noninjury reason after not making the trip Saturday. Phillips replaced another rookie receiver, Robert Foster, on the active roster this week. Foster then took the spot on the practice squad Phillips had occupied.

Also inactive for the Bills on Sunday are quarterback Josh Allen (elbow), running back Taiwan Jones (neck), cornerback Ryan Lewis and offensive linemen Conor McDermott, Wyatt Teller and Ike Boettger.

The Colts ruled out wide receiver Ryan Grant, safety Clayton Geathers, cornerback Arthur Maulet, running back Robert Turbin, offensive lineman Denzelle Good, tight end Jack Doyle and defensive lineman Denico Autry.