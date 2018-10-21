RAMPADO, Marianne G.

RAMPADO - Marianne G. Of Youngstown, NY, October 18, 2018, wife of late George J. Rampado; mother of Paul G. Rampado and Mark G. (Theresa) Rampado; grandmother of Andrew M., Collin G. and Tyler T. Rampado; sister of John A. Fennis and Ruth A. Mulligan; also several nieces and nephews. Visitation on Saturday 10-11 AM at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, 218 Hinman St., Youngstown, NY. Memorial Mass at 11 AM. Visit www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com for guest register.