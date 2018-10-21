RAMOS, Emilio, MD

Of Williamsville, entered into rest October 19, 2018. Beloved husband of Jane Gore Ramos; devoted father of Peter J. (Diane) Ramos and Stephen J. (Nuria Jaumot-Pasqual) Ramos; cherished grandfather of Simon, Gala, Nyla, and Enzo; loving son of the late Yunis and Victoria Ramos; dear brother of Laudy (late Ambassador Jose Miguel) Quintana and Armando (late Dolly)Ramos; also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo Funeral Home (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Thursday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John Maron Church 2040 Wehrle Dr., Williamsville, on Friday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dr. Ramos' memory to the American Kidney Foundation. Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com