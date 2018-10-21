RAIMONDE, Rosa A. (Nicosia)

October 18, 2018, age 79. Beloved wife of the late Pascal S. Raimonde; loving mother of Karen (Wayne) Davey, David (Cathy), and the late Jacqueline and Pamela; cherished grandmother of David Raimonde, John Davey, and Robin (Eddie) Meeder; adored great-grandmother of Gio; dear sister of Charles (Barbara) Nicosia, Mary Ann (Martin) Bauer, Patricia (Edward) Pozdyn, Joann (James) Lahrs, and the late Marie (late Herbert) Berger; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family will be present Monday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 3645 Genesee St. (2 blocks east of Union Rd.), where prayers will be held Tuesday at 8:45 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at Our Lady Help of Christians Chapel, at 9:30 AM. Interment to immediately follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Friends invited. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com.