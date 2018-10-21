RADLICH, Geraldine F. (Schieder)

RADLICH - Geraldine F. (nee Schieder)

October 20, 2018, of Cheektowaga, NY, beloved wife of the late William Radlich; dearest mother of Judith (Anthony) Jaroszewski, Ronald (Lynn) Radlich, Barbara (Gary) Kadow and James (Chris) Radlich and late infant Billy; loving grandmother of Kim, T.J. Brad, Sean, Wendy, Alyssa, Jessica and Kevin; great-grandmother of Will, Julianna, Kelsey, Sarah, Julie, Amber, Brayden, Cole, Logan and Sheperd; sister of Bea, Doris, Loretta, Terry and the late Marion, Betty, George and Joanne; survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass that will be celebrated in St. Aloysius R.C. Church on December 1, 2018 at a time to be announced. Arrangements by DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME. Please send condolences at SmolarekCares.com