QUINN, Nancy Marie

Died October 18, 2018. Beloved daughter of the late Thomas F. and Betty M. (McGillicuddy) Quinn; dear sister of Thomas "Sponge" (Katherine) Quinn; loving aunt of Katherine (Timothy) Hourihan, Susan (Scott) MacFarlane, Patricia (Joseph) Bonin, Nancy (Chris) Gates, Sharon (Frank) Drucker; also survived by many great-nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Ladies of Charity, 1122 Broadway St., Buffalo, NY 14212. Nancy was a member of the Ladies of Charity, and a nurse for over 40 years at Mercy Hospital of Buffalo. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date and time. Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online register book at WWW.CANNANFH.COM.