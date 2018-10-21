Police nab napping suspect on neighbor's porch

A man sleeping on the porch of a Davidson Avenue home on Sunday was arrested after a neighbor reported an early morning burglary at her residence, near Bailey and Kensington avenues.

A woman told police that the man broke into her home through a back door shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday. Once inside, he took credit cards and a New York State benefits card and smashed a TV to the floor. He also broke a kitchen window.

Officers found King Brown, 33, of Peter Street, asleep on a nearby porch. He was charged with burglary, grand larceny and harassment.