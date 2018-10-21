Police chase ends when suspect crashes into house

A police chase that crossed the Pennsylvania-New York State line Sunday morning ended when the suspect's vehicle crashed into a house in Chautauqua County.

Pennsylvania State Police tried to stop a vehicle around 1 a.m. when it sped off and continued into the Town of Mina, where Chautauqua County sheriff's deputies were called to help. The suspect appeared to try to ram a trooper's vehicle when his car instead hit a house on Route 430 in Findley Lake. The homeowners were inside at the time but were not injured, deputies reported.

Robert R. Thiem, 29, of northeast Pennsylvania, was charged with felony driving while ability impaired by drugs, criminal possession of a controlled substance, reckless endangerment and various other charges. He was remanded to the Chautauqua County Jail without bail.