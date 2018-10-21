PLEWNIAK, Joseph

PLEWNIAK - Joseph October 8, 2018 of Colden, NY. Beloved husband of Gerry (nee Markiewicz). Dearest father of Ann Marie (Philip) Suffoletto, Joseph Jr. (Lonnie) Plewniak, and the late Christine Plewniak. Step- father of Anne Marie (David) Spiller, Mary Ellen (Michael) Sheehan, Lori Jean (Christopher) Cavanaugh and Robert (Terry) Semlitsch. Cherished grandfather of Matthew, Sarah, Sean, Kristen, Erin, Meghan, Braden and Camden. Dear brother of Robert (Judy) Plewniak. Also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 26 from 6-8 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca Street, where Funeral Services will be held Saturday, October 27 at 11 AM. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com