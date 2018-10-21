PILC, James J.

PILC - James J. February 25,1945 to October 19, 2018. Beloved husband of Cecilia (nee Strong) Pilc; loving father of Sheila Pilc, James D. Pilc (Frank Carnavale) and Jennifer (Bill) Pilc-Benzin; cherished grandfather of Grace, Cecilia, George, Matthew, Benjamin, Noah, Faith and Tessa; great-grandfather of Maximus; son of the late John and Vearle Pilc; brother of Sue (Tom) Jakubowicz and Martin Pilc; brother-in-law of Ambrose (Ellie) Strong, Ronald Strong and the late Fran and Jack Strong; survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass to be celebrated on Saturday, October 27th at 1PM in Immaculate Conception R.C. Church, 520 Oakwood Ave, E. Aurora. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo or Roswell Park. Send condolences at SmolarekCares.com