Pedestrian struck at Delaware and Chippewa; driver charged with DWI

A pedestrian suffered a brain bleed and a broken arm when struck by a car at Delaware Avenue and Chippewa Street around 4:15 a.m. Sunday, according to police reports.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, the 28-year-old male was not responsive and had lost a significant amount of blood from the head. He was transported to the Erie County Medical Center, where he was listed in fair condition.

Police said the driver continued north a couple of blocks on Delaware and then stopped. The driver told officers she had had two beers. Her blood alcohol level, when tested soon after, was .18, more than twice the legal limit.

Julia Seege, 22, of North Collins was charged in connection with driving while intoxicated, according to a police spokesman.