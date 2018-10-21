PALMER, Eileen

PALMER - Eileen Age 90, passed away Saturday, September 22, 2018. A Funeral Mass was held Saturday, October 6 at 11 AM at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Binghamton, NY. Burial will be held on December 1, 2018 in Florida National Cemetery at Bushnell. Mrs. Palmer was born and raised in Binghamton, NY and later moved to Buffalo, NY. She retired along with her husband to Boynton Beach, FL and later relocated to Cypress Glen Retirement Community in Greenville, NC. Mrs. Palmer was a Registered Nurse, an avid bridge player, reader, and golfer. She was active in the Catholic Church and charities in New York and Florida. Mrs. Palmer was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Dayton Palmer and son, Edward James Palmer. She is survived by her son, Michael Palmer and wife, Ginny, Millsboro, DE; daughters, Shane Palmer, Greenville, NC and Sheila Buthe and husband, Michael, of Berkeley Heights, NJ; grandchildren, Jason Palmer and wife, Beth, Brett Palmer and wife, Stephanie, Caitlin Palmer, James Palmer and wife, Laura, Lauren Sharkey and husband, Patrick, Matthew Buthe, and Caroline Buthe; great-grandchildren, Henry, Natalie, Madeline, and Edward Palmer, and Margot Sharkey; sister, JoAnn Thayne and husband, William; daughter-in-law, Roxanne Speck; and several beloved nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cypress Glen Benevolent Fund, 100 Hickory St., Greenville, NC.