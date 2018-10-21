PAGLIA, Ralph P., Jr.

PAGLIA - Ralph P., Jr. October 18, 2018, age 85; beloved husband of Mary J. (nee Sommer) Paglia; devoted father of Ralph P. Paglia II, Lisa (Jeff) Kimmel, Gina (David Terbin) Paglia, and Benjamin (Jessica) Paglia; dear step-father of Collene (James) Panzarella and Tammy (Todd) Covel; loving grandfather of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; dearest brother of Alfonse and Lucy; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a date to be determined. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com