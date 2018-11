OWEN, Richard B.

OWEN - Richard B. Of Lackawanna, entered into rest October 19, 2018, after a long full life and a courageous battle; survived by a host of mourning family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. He is playing golf with St. Peter now. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Condoleneces may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com