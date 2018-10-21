O'CONNOR, Thomas Bernard

O'CONNOR - Thomas Bernard October 16, 2018, after a brief illness. Beloved husband of Jean O'Connor; loving father of Jason (Julie) O'Connor; cherished grandfather of Jacob Thomas O'Connor; brother of James (Erica Tobolski) O'Connor; uncle of Anita (Dave) Ostrowski and Lisa (Steve) Laboda; also survived by many friends and extended family. No prior visitation. Family and friends will hold a private Celebration of Life. Tom served in the US Navy. He was proud of his work at the Allen Boat Company. Tom was a craftsman, a musician, and a proud grandfather of Jacob. Memorial contributions may be made to the Buffalo City Mission or the Disabled American Veterans.