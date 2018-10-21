NUSALL, Robert R., Sr.

NUSALL - Robert R., Sr. Of Eggertsville, entered into rest October 20, 2018. Beloved husband of 57 years of Gail (nee Hazelet) Nusall; devoted father of Robert (Mary) Nusall, Jr., and Barbara (Greg) Woods; cherished grandfather of Andrew, Alexandra, Joseph, and Grace Nusall, and Brandon and Cullen Woods; loving son of the late Andrew and Clara Nusall; adored uncle to many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr. on Tuesday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Benedict Church, on Main St. at Eggert Rd, Eggertsville on Wednesday morning at 9:30 o'clock (Please assemble at church). Interment Elmlawn Cemetery. Robert served in the United States Army. Online condolences may be made at lombardofuneralhome.com.