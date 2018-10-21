Nuns on the Bus to roll into Buffalo for town hall on 'justice'

The national Nuns on the Bus Tour will hold a Town Hall for Justice at at 6 p.m. Monday at St. Joseph University Church, 3269 Main St.

The Nuns on the Bus are driving across the country to educate the public about the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, which they oppose. Their stops have included congressional districts where the incumbent voted in favor of the Republican-backed law.

The tour began in Los Angeles on Oct. 8 and will conclude outside Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., on Nov. 2 with a Fiesta for the Common Good.

The local town hall will feature nuns representing various religious congregations. The NETWORK Lobby for Catholic Social Justice launched the first such bus tour during the 2012 presidential campaign.