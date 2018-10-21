NICASTRO, Maureen D. (Drennan)

NICASTRO - Maureen D. (nee Drennan)

Formerly of Arcade, NY, died October 18, 2018, age 90. Friends may call Monday, October 22, 2018, from 4-8 PM

at the W.S. DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, 358 Main St., Arcade, where a Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, October

23, 2018, at 11 AM. Memorials may be made to the Arcade Historical Society, 331 W. Main St., Arcade, NY 14009. Online condolences may be offered at wsdavisfuneralhome.com