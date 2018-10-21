MURDOCK, Mary Ann (Schaus)

Of Elkhorn, NE. Formerly of Angola, NY. October 15, 2018. Wife of the late George Murdock; mother of Paul, DDS, Carol, DDS (Timothy McVaney, DDS), Ann Marie, JD, John (Mary) MD and Robert Murdock; also survived by 7 grandchildren and one great-grandson; friends are invited to a graveside service at St. Mary's Cemetery, New Oregon Wednesday at 1 PM. Condolences at: www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com