MOTTERN, Helgi (Halling)

MOTTERN - Helgi (nee Halling)

October 19, 2018, Town of Tonawanda. Beloved wife of 60 years to the late Frank H. Mottern; loving mother of Carl (Veronica), Cynthia and Chuck (Rhonda) Mottern; grandmother of Regina, Michael (Gina Panzerella), and Frank (Kristen); great-grandmother of Bella, Giana, Dante, and Grace. Friends may call Thursday, October 25th from 3-8 PM at the Lester h. Wedekindt inc., funeral home, 3290 Delaware Ave. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service on Friday, October 26th at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 576 Delaware Rd., at 10 AM. Online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com