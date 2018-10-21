MOTT, Russell J.

MOTT - Russell J. Of Buffalo, entered into rest October 16, 2018. Loving son of Colleen (nee Hanratty) Mott and the late Russell A. Mott; dear brother of Danielle Mott and Jacqueline (Kenneth) Scheifla; cherished uncle of Daniella, Kenneth, III and Milania; also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Saturday (October 27) from 1-4PM for a gathering in Russell's memory. Funeral Service will immediately follow.