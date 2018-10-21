MOTT, Marion Regina (Smith)

Departed this life October 17, 2018. Wife of Nathaniel Mott; cherished mother of Vanita D. Parker and Letitia R. (Roger) Alyster; grandmother of Latoya Alyster and Shanice Alyster; great-grandmother of Christopher Alyster-Marsh; sister of Joan Canada; also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life will be conducted Friday, October 26, 2018, 11 AM at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC. 995 Genesee St. Reverend Paul Walker officiating. At the request of Mrs. Mott, there will be no prior visitation. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Please share your condolences online at

www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com.