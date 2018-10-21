McCALL, D. George, Sr.

McCALL - D. George, Sr. Of Sarasota, FL, formerly of Boston, NY, died October 13, 2018. Beloved husband of Patty (Greene) McCall; dear father of Don Jr. (Debbie), Jack (Nancy), Rick (Diane), Jeffrey, Tim, Ed Mye (Ella) and P. Tim (Michelle); loving grandfather and great-grandfather to many. George elected to have his body donated to science. There will be no services. He was a member of the Boston Lions Club, Amvets Post 219, and Hamburg, NY Moose.