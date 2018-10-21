MARTIN, Kevin P.

MARTIN - Kevin P. Of Colden, NY, October 13, 2018. Beloved husband of Janet (nee Fulsom) Martin; loving father of Jeffrey Martin, Melissa Martin, Heather (Ryan) Gannon, and Erika (Michael) Hensley; cherished grandfather of Cody, Graycie, Kelsey, Quinn, Ava, Laney, Brookelynn, and the late Noah; devoted son of Warner and Shirley (nee Kingsbury) Martin; also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives, and many friends. The family will be present on Saturday, October 27th from 1-4 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555), and where closing remarks will begin at 4 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation in Kevin's name. Condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com