Police identify body found in Jefferson Avenue-Broadway area

Buffalo police have identified the body found Sunday afternoon as David Dickens-Anderson, a 33-year-old Buffalo man who had been missing since the end of September.

His body was found in a lot near Willert Park Court early Sunday afternoon, according to Capt. Jeff Rinaldo.

He said an autopsy will be conducted by the Erie County Medical Examiner's Office Monday to determine the cause of death.

Police were called to the site in the Jefferson Avenue-Broadway area at about 1 p.m. Sunday and found the body.

Dickens-Anderson was the father of three children.