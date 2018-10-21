MALAYNY, Richard M.

MALAYNY - Richard M. Of South Buffalo, entered into rest October 18, 2018; beloved husband of the late Mary (nee Juszkiewicz) Malayny; devoted father of Theresa (James) Gollwitzer, Martha Alvira, Catherine (Albert) Connelly, Anne Marie (Michael) Borrello and Elizabeth Malayny; cherished grandfather of Christina (Justin) Kulesz, Andrew Alvira, Rebecca Alvira, Jessica Alvira, Samantha Connelly, Joseph Gollwitzer, Daniel Connelly, Mary Jane Gollwitzer, Carolyn Connelly, Ryan Connelly, Ryan Borrello, Matthew Borrello, Olivia Borrello and Lilyana Santerre; loving son of the late Stephen and Helen Malayny; devoted brother of Robert (late Rose) Malayny and Irene (Andrew) Goralski. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Avenue, on Sunday (October 28th) from 2-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Charity Parish (St. Ambrose Worship Site), 65 Ridgewood Rd., South Buffalo, on Monday morning (October 29th) at 9:30 o'clock (please assemble at church). Burial held at Holy Cross Cemetery. Mr. Malayny was a Navy Veteran of the Vietnam War. Your online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com