MAHONEY - John F. "Jack"

Of Lackawanna, entered into rest October 19, 2018. Devoted father of Kelly Marie Mahoney and James John Mahoney; loving son of the late Kenneth and Helen Mahoney; dear brother of Kenneth (Joanne) Mahoney, Margaret (Frank) Cipriani, Michael (Kay) Mahoney and Joan (Thomas) Petre; also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Sunday from 3-7PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Victory Basilica, corner of Ridge Rd. and South Park Ave., Lackawanna, on Monday morning at 9:15 o'clock (please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's memory to Roswell Park Cancer Institute.