MACKENZIE, Verna L. (Brauch)

October 13, 2018; wife of the late Donald Frank Mackenzie; mother of Penelope (John) Mackenzie-Krauszer and D. Scott (Cheryl) Mackenzie; also survived by three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; sister of the late Richard and Carlton Brauch and the late Kathryn Wurtz. A private Funeral Service was held under the direction of the CARLTON A. ULLRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., with interment in Colden Cemetery. Gifts in Mrs. Mackenzie's memory made to Hospice Buffalo appreciated.