LYSIAK, Donald J.

LYSIAK - Donald J. October 14, 2018 of West Seneca, NY, beloved husband of Wanda (nee Bondar); dearest father of Michael (Elisa) and Matthew Lysiak; cherished grandfather of Zachary Green-Lysiak, Makayla, Melissa, Michael, Julia and Jonathan Lysiak; dear brother of the late Robert (Dolores) and Warren (Sherry) Lysiak. There will be no prior visitation. Friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John Vianney Saturday, October 27, 2018, at 10 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to a favorite charity in Don's memory. Please assemble at the church. Condolences at www.hoyfuneralhome.com