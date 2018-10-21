LUTHER, Kenneth

LUTHER - Kenneth October 19, 2018, of Collins, NY at the age of 79 years. Husband of the late Elinor (Johnson) Luther. Father of Keith (Lynne) Luther, John (Tina), Ron, Jim (Diane) Shepker and Lynn (Lee) Stewart. Also survived by several grand and great-grandchildren. Brother of Calvin Luther, Diane Parsell, Diane Denoon and the late Betty J. Stefl and Richard Luther. Kenneth was a past member of the Collins Draft Horse, Ox and Pony Club. A retiree of N. Collins Agway and the Town of N. Collins Highway Dept. No prior visitation. Arrangements by Wentland Funeral Home, North Collins, NY. Please share condolences at

