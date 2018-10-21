LOWE, Rev. Robert A. E.

LOWE - Rev. Robert A. E. Of Lackawanna, NY. Entered into rest October 14, 2018. Beloved husband of June (nee Ross); devoted father of Robert (Carmen) Lowe, Vincent (Rosalina) Lowe, David (Dareni) Lowe, and Sheila Lowe Lewis; cherished grandfather of Angel, Arriyana, Hensley, Rouella, Naomi, Jazmine, Jade, Devon, and great-grandfather of De'Shawn, Jorden, Malani; loving son of the late Robert A. and Ella A. (nee Purcell) Lowe; dear brother of Eldora Brundidge, Katherine Saunders, Virgina Adams, and the late Olive Cooper, Samuel Lowe, Lionel Lowe, Byron Lowe, Raymond Pinn, Josephine Mayes, and Turner Pinn, Jr.; fond brother-in-law of Jonas (Lucy) Ross and sister-in-law Mary Jane Page. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (City Chapel), 102 Linwood Ave., at Summer St., on Friday from 5-7 PM and Walls Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church, 455 Glenwood Ave., Buffalo, on Saturday from 9-10 AM, where the Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Mr. Lowe was an Army veteran of World War II. Rev. Lowe was the Pastor of Jefferson Avenue Community Church in Buffalo, NY. Condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com