LEONE, Philomena A. (Amarante)

LEONE - Philomena A. (nee Amarante)

October 13, 2018; beloved wife of the late Edmond A. Leone; loving mother of Thomas Leone and Virginia "Ginny" (Lawrence C.) Krol, M.D.; most cherished grandmother of nine; great-grandmother of five; sister of Valentine (late Vincia) Amarante. Private services are being held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, if desired, contributions in Philomena's name may be made to Canterbury Woods Benevolence Fund, Williamsville, NY. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com. Arrangements by PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME.