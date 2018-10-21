LEHMANN, Gertraud M. "Gerda" (Dietrich)

October 19, 2018, beloved wife of the late Helmut Lehmann; dear sister of Horst (Heidi) Dietrich; niece of Lina Leberfinger; daughter of the late Heinrich and Anna Dietrich; special friend of Nancy (Wolfgang) Rohde; also survived by family and friends. Funeral Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com