KWIATKOWSKI, Irene (Grzedzicki)

KWIATKOWSKI - Irene (nee Grzedzicki)

October 19, 2018, beloved wife of the late Daniel; devoted Mother of Tim (Sheila) Kwiatkowski and Pam (Norb) Rzeszutek; loving grandmother of Todd (Melissa) Rzeszutek, Kyle Rzeszutek, and Rachel (Paul) Liedkie; great-grandmother of Giada and Rocco; dear sister of the late Dolores (Late Robert) Lysiak; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral Services at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2005 Clinton St. (corner South Ogden) Wednesday at 9:30 AM and at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church at 10 AM. Mrs. Kwiatkowski worked for Ray's Restaurant for over 40 years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Erie County SPCA. Visitation Monday from 6-8 PM and Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Flowers are gratefully declined. Please share online condolences at www.BUSZKAFUNERALHOME.com