KUNZ, Judith M.

KUNZ - Judith M. Of Orchard Park, NY, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on October 19, 2018 at the age of 78. Beloved daughter of the late Walter and Evelyn (nee Hoak) Kunz; dearest sister of Thomas (Patricia) Kunz, Nancy (James) Leiffer, Joyce (Louis) Pinto, Diane (William) McNamara and Susan (Edward) Post; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited Saturday, October 27, 2018 at 10:30 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Bernadette R.C. Church, 5930 South Abbott Rd, Orchard Park. Please assemble at church. Interment to follow in Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Judith's memory to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, PO Box 631, Buffalo, NY 14240.