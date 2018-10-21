KEW, Connie M. (Alba)

October 18, 2018; devoted wife of the late Laurence Kew; loving daughter of the late Peter Alba; dear sister of the late Angela Francis, Barbara Rosso, Rose Kandler, Jennie Butterini, Mary Haller and Joseph Alba; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. The family will be present Monday from 4-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (corner of Hopkins Rd.), where prayers will be offered Tuesday at 9:45 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, Williamsville, at 10:30 AM. Friends invited. Flowers gratefully declined. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com